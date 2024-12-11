AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,699,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,187,000 after acquiring an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,525,000 after acquiring an additional 538,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

