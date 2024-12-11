Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.42.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $143.64 and a twelve month high of $230.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

