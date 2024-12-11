HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 48,949 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFNL opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

