HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIX opened at $459.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.06 and a 12-month high of $510.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.87.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

