HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 257.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

