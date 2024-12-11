HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after purchasing an additional 892,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 725.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after buying an additional 797,096 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 89.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,478,000 after buying an additional 724,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

