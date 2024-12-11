HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,252 Shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
LSEQ opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.
Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.