HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,252 Shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

LSEQ opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF Profile

The Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (LSEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HFRX Equity Hedge index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth. The portfolio will generally be 40%-60% net long in equity securities, with the possibility of extending to 150% long LSEQ was launched on Dec 4, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

