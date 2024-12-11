HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 772,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.5% during the third quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.4% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 27,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

