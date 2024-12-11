Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.90% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $431,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HEQT stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.59 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $30.22.
About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF
The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.
