HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 6,298 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Relx by 119.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. Relx Plc has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $48.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RELX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

