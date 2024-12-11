HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,507. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

L opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $67.20 and a one year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.32%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

