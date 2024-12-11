HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 862.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,932,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 105.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,605,000 after buying an additional 2,778,408 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $73,517,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Ventas by 217.4% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 586,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.