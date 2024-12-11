HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 30.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BUFF stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $451.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

