MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,109 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

