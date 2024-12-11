HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.