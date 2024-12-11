Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,503 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 159.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 137.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 327,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -426.32%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.