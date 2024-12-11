Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

