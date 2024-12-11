HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $505.32 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

