HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,681 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 122,749 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,082,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

