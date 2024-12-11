HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 249,479 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 223.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,479 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vestis worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vestis by 223.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after buying an additional 2,591,593 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 3rd quarter worth $19,486,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the second quarter valued at about $13,752,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vestis by 22.7% during the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,330,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vestis by 99.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 824,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTS stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Vestis had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $684.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.54 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vestis’s payout ratio is 87.51%.

Several research firms have commented on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.91.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

