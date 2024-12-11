HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,434 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

