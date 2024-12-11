HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $591.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

