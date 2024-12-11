Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,149 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.