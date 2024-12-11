HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

