VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

