Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,656,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $472,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $857.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

