HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $98.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

