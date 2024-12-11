HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 50.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,716 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,517,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Toast by 6,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 698,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.46, a PEG ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $9,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,436.04. The trade was a 62.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $42,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,040.72. This represents a 3.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,476,635 shares of company stock worth $47,170,681. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.81.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

