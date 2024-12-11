HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

