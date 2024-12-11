HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,357,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $147.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.