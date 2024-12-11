HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 207,358 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAJL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $2,692,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance
BATS:JAJL opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.