HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 207,358 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAJL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $2,692,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Price Performance

BATS:JAJL opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89.

