APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of APA worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in APA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 27.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in APA by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of APA by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $37.82.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

