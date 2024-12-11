HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $454.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.61 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.