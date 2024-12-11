HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,519 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1,362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 286.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Barclays by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Barclays Price Performance

Barclays stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.