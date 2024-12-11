HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.00%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

