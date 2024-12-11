HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,774 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.