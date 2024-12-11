HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Primerica by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $893,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $281.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.76 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

