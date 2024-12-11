iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ICVT stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

