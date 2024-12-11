Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,972 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Coty worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. M&G Plc grew its stake in Coty by 41.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 149,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coty by 733.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,897 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,566,000 after purchasing an additional 656,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

