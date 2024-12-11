HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,445,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 649,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 641,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. The trade was a 27.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,705.22. This represents a 64.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.