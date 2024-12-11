HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,918,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

SRPT stock opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

