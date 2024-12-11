Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

SQ stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. Block has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $759,347.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,415,854.92. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Block by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 14.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

