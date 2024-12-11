The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Price

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. This trade represents a 25.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,834. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

