Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of VOR stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

