Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,822.56. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. This trade represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

