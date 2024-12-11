Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Target has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

