Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Compass Point

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

TFC stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $980,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 556,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after buying an additional 118,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

