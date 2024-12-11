United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of United States Antimony as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

