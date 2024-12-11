Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy Rating

HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $290.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $247.68 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 199.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

