StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after buying an additional 2,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,099,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

